Journey’s Steve Perry releasing updated version of holiday album

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is getting into the holiday spirit once again.

The singer just announced that a new version of his holiday record, now titled The Season 3, will be released Nov. 8, featuring six previously unreleased tracks.

One of those new tracks is a cover of the classic "What A Wonderful World," which is out now.

Perry originally released The Season in 2021, then followed it up with a deluxe edition a year later. The new release features a total of 16 holiday tunes, including the new additions of "Call Me Irresponsible," featuring Ray Perry, "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Let It Snow."

The Season 3 will be released on CD, vinyl and digitally, with a Dolby Atmos mix. It is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for The Season 3:

"What A Wonderful World"

"The Christmas Song"

"Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"

"This Christmas"

"Jingle Bell Rock"

"Call Me Irresponsible" (feat. Ray Perry)

"What Are You Doing New Year's Eve"

"Auld Lang Syne"

"Silver Bells"

"I'll Be Home For Christmas"

"Let It Snow"

"Maybe This Year"

"Winter Wonderland"

"Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer"

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

"'Twas The Night Before Christmas"

