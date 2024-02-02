Judas Priest drops video for 'Invincible Shield' track, “Crown of Horns”

Judas Priest has shared the video for "Crown of Horns," the latest single off their upcoming album, Invincible Shield.

The clip gives fans some insight into how the song was made, showing all the band members recording their parts in various studios and, in some cases, at home.

"Crown of Horns" is the third single Judas Priest has released from Invincible Shield, following "Panic Attack" and "Trial By Fire." The album, Priest's first since 2018's Firepower, is due out March 8 and is available for preorder now.

Judas Priest is set to kick off a U.K. and European tour starting in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 11. They'll bring the tour to the U.S. starting April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at judaspriest.com.

