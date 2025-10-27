Judas Priest honored with Albuquerque key to the city

(L-R) Richie Faulkner and Rob Halford of Judas Priest perform at The Kia Forum on October 19, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Judas Priest brought their North American tour to Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Oct. 23 and received a huge honor from the city.

On Sunday the band shared photos and video on Instagram of them receiving the key to the city, which was given to them by "the Metal Mayor, Tim Keller."

The caption of the post reads, “Thank you to the mayor, his team, and all the Metal Maniacs of Albuquerque!”

The Albuquerque show was part of the Judas Priest Shield of Pain tour, which wrapped Sunday in Woodlands, Texas.

"That's a wrap on the SHIELD OF PAIN TOUR!" the band wrote on Instagram. "What an epic ride it's been — massive thanks to every single Metal Maniac who came out and brought the power every night! Your energy keeps the Priest machine rolling strong."



They added, "From start to finish, this tour was pure metal mayhem… and we couldn't have done it without YOU.

THE PRIEST WILL BE BACK."

