Judas Priest kicks off Invincible Shield tour in Glasgow, Scotland

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip

By Jill Lances

Just days after releasing their new album Invincible Shield, Judas Priest kicked off a new tour in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, March 11, treating fans to a mixture of new tunes, classics tracks and more.

According to setlist.fm, the heavy metal Rock & Roll Hall of Famers kicked off their set with Invincible Shield's first single, "Panic Attack," with the title track and "Trial by Fire" also getting their live debut. The set also featured the first performance of "Love Bites" since 2015 and the first performance of "Saints In Hell" since 2019.

The crowd also got to rock out to plenty of classic Judas Priest tracks, including “Breaking the Law,” “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin',” “The Green Manalishi,” “Painkiller” and “Metal Gods." The band wrapped the show with an encore of “Hell Bent for Leather” and “Living After Midnight.”

The next stop on Judas Priest's Invincible Shield tour is Leeds, England, on March 13. They bring the tour to the U.S. starting April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at judaspriest.com.

