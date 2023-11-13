Judas Priest shares tease of new 'Invincible Shield' single, “Trial By Fire

Epic Records

By Jill Lances

Judas Priest is getting ready to share another track from their upcoming album, Invincible Shield, which drops March 8.

The band revealed on Instagram that they'll drop "Trial By Fire" on Friday, November 17, treating fans to a short snippet of the tune.

This will be the second Invincible Shield song the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have shared. The first single, "Panic Attack," was released in October.

Judas Priest surprised fans with news of Invincible Shield during their set at Power Trip in Indio, California, in October. It will be their first new album since 2018's Firepower.

Invincible Shield is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!