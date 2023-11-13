Judas Priest shares tease of new 'Invincible Shield' single, “Trial By Fire

Judas Priest is getting ready to share another track from their upcoming album, Invincible Shield, which drops March 8.

The band revealed on Instagram that they'll drop "Trial By Fire" on Friday, November 17, treating fans to a short snippet of the tune.

This will be the second Invincible Shield song the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have shared. The first single, "Panic Attack," was released in October.

Judas Priest surprised fans with news of Invincible Shield during their set at Power Trip in Indio, California, in October. It will be their first new album since 2018's Firepower.

Invincible Shield is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.