Judas Priest unveils track list for 'Invincible Shield'

Epic Records

By Josh Johnson

Judas Priest has unveiled the full track list for their upcoming album, Invincible Shield.

Along with the previously released singles "Panic Attack" and "Trial By Fire," the set boasts tunes with appropriately metal names, like "The Serpent and the King," "Devil in Disguise" and "Sons of Thunder."

Invincible Shield, the first Judas Priest album since 2018's Firepower, arrives March 8. Priest will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in April.

Here's the Invincible Shield track list:

"Panic Attack"
"The Serpent and the King"
"Invincible Shield"
"Devil in Disguise"
"Gates of Hell"
"Crown of Horns"
"As God Is My Witness"
"Trial By Fire"
"Escape from Reality"
"Sons of Thunder"
"Giants in the Sky"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!