Kansas adds more tour dates to 2025 schedule

Kansas has expanded their 2025 tour with seven new dates.

The new additions include an Aug. 3 show in Ridgefield, Washington, as well as three shows in Minnesota: Sept. 18 in Moorhead, Sept. 19 in Waite Park and Sept. 20 in Mankato.

Other new dates include Sept. 26 in Bonner Springs, Kansas; Sept. 27 in St. Louis; and Dec. 6 in Albuquerque.

Kansas' next show is Saturday in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. The "Carry On My Wayward Son" rockers are also set to kick off a summer tour with special guests Jefferson Starship, Traffic's Dave Mason and the Outlaws on select dates. That tour starts June 6 in Richmond, Virginia.

A complete list of Kansas dates and ticket info for the new shows can be found at KansasBand.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.