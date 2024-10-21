Keith Richards & Elvis Costello help welcome James Burton into the Country Music Hall of Fame

The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards was in Nashville on Sunday to help celebrate guitarist James Burton’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

According to Billboard, Richards, who inducted Burton into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, attended the Hall of Fame's 2024 Medallion Ceremony, performing "I Can't Dance" with Emmylou Harris and Vince Gill.

Elvis Costello was also on hand to honor Burton, performing “Believe What You Say” with musician John Jorgenson.

Burton was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the Recording and/or Touring Musician Category. The legendary guitarist played on records by artists such as Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams Jr., The Everly Brothers and Glen Campbell, and toured with Elvis Presley.

