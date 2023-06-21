Kelly Osbourne dresses baby in bat costume in rare photo

FIFA FWC26 Emblem Launch Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Kelly Osbourne has shared a new photo of her baby with a nod to her dad, Ozzy Osbourne.

The picture, posted on Instagram, shows the infant dressed in an adorable bat costume. Ozzy, of course, infamously bit the head off a bat during a 1982 concert.

Kelly's post marks the first photo she's shown of her son's face. She's long kept details about the baby private; after her mom, Sharon Osbourne, announced in January that Kelly had given birth, Kelly wrote, "I am not ready to share him with the world." She added, "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

Kelly shares the baby with Slipknot member Sid Wilson. The two revealed their relationship in 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!