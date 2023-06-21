Kelly Osbourne dresses baby in bat costume in rare photo

Kelly Osbourne has shared a new photo of her baby with a nod to her dad, Ozzy Osbourne.

The picture, posted on Instagram, shows the infant dressed in an adorable bat costume. Ozzy, of course, infamously bit the head off a bat during a 1982 concert.

Kelly's post marks the first photo she's shown of her son's face. She's long kept details about the baby private; after her mom, Sharon Osbourne, announced in January that Kelly had given birth, Kelly wrote, "I am not ready to share him with the world." She added, "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

Kelly shares the baby with Slipknot member Sid Wilson. The two revealed their relationship in 2022.

