The Kinks' Dave Davies is ... a Barbie fan?

They're definitely not the target demo, but it appears that even Rock & Roll Hall of Famers in their 70s can't resist the lure of Barbie.

The Kinks' Dave Davies posted a video on his socials that shows him inside an animated Barbie movie digital frame. As it moves, the 76-year-old rocker appears to be holding up a little pink flower. The video is set to The Kinks' 1964 version of Chuck Berry's "Too Much Monkey Business."

"I had a lot of fun watching Barbie," Davies writes in the caption. "I'm a big fan of Ryan Gosling.. he had a quirky part. Nice to see Michael Cera as Allen."

Fans seemed to appreciate the post, with one writing, "Dave is the real g. Keeping up with the youngsters." Another wrote, "This Ken is an iconic guitarist," while another raved, "This is the greatest post I've ever seen."

No word on whether or not Davies caught a "Barbenheimer" double feature while he was at the theater.

