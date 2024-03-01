The Kinks’ Dave Davies continues to shoot down “You Really Got Me” rumors

The Kinks’ Dave Davies continues to set the record straight regarding rumors Jimmy Page played guitar on the band’s classic tune “You Really Got Me.”

As previously reported, Dave recently took issue with a Guitar World article that suggested producer Eddie Kramer had confirmed a long-held rumor that Jimmy played on the song, not Dave. That prompted a strong denial from Dave, who noted on social media that he had spoken to Kramer, who denied he made the comments.

Well, Guitar World later posted the audio of the Kramer interview, which seemed to back their story. The post did note, "As per our story, we at no point suggest Page's contributions appear on the final version of You Really Got Me we all know and love." Dave thanked them for the clarification.

But Dave also shared a message Kramer sent to him in which he confirmed that he remembered Dave's guitar sound on the song, noting, "As for Jimmy playing on your session, that's not clear in my memory."

And Dave also shared a statement from his brother and Kinks bandmate Ray Davies, who backs him up. He wrote, "The rumor is untrue. I was standing in the room next to Dave when YRGM was recorded and J Page was nowhere to be seen."

Rumors that Page appeared on the song have been circulating for years, but both Dave and Page have denied them.

"You Really Got Me" hit #1 in the U.K. and was the band’s breakthrough hit in the U.S., peaking at #7 on the chart. It was covered by Van Halen on their 1978 self-titled debut.

