Kinks keyboardist John Gosling dead at 75

John Gosling, who played keyboards on 10 albums by The Kinks, has died, the band announced on social media on August 4. He was 75.

The band posted a video of Gosling dressed in goggles with a pair of wings on his back running back and forth in a backyard, set to their song "Supersonic Rocket Ship." In the caption, they wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family." Separately, head Kink Ray Davies wrote, "Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John."

Ray's brother and bandmate Dave Davies added, "I'm dismayed [and] deeply upset by John Gosling's passing. He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man."

Kinks drummer Mick Avory wrote, "Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour ... which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him."

Joining The Kinks in 1970, Gosling's debut with them was "Lola," restablishing the band as a commercial force in the U.S. for the first time since the mid-70's. Gosling went on to play on 10 Kinks albums, including Muswell Hillbillies, Everybody's in Show-Biz, Sleepwalker and Misfits.

Gosling left The Kinks in 1978 and later founded the band Kast Off Kinks, which featured former Kinks members. He retired in 2008.

