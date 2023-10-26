The Kinks release Ray Davies mix of “Money Talks” from ‘The Journey – Part 2′

The Kinks are set to drop the second part of their 60-year celebration, The Journey – Part 2, on November 17, and they’ve just released a new track from it.

The rockers have shared a new Ray Davies mix of their 1974 song "Money Talks," which Davies says is about "moral decline." The original version appeared on the band's 1974 concept album, Preservation Act 2.

"Always amused me when we did it live. An exceptional song I think," Dave Davies says of the tune. Drummer Mick Avory adds, "I have memories of playing this song on the US tours in the 70s. It's a good old stomper for the stage."

You can listen to "Money Talks (2023 Mix)" now via digital outlets and watch the video on YouTube.

The follow up to the March release The Journey – Part 1, Part 2 features songs handpicked by members of the band and includes singles, B-sides and album tracks along with three previously unreleased live performances from a 1975 concert at the New Victoria Theatre in London.

The Journey – Part 2 is being released as a two-CD or two-LP set, which come with a booklet of band photos and track-by-track notes from the Davies brothers and Avory. There will also be digital and HD digital versions of the compilation. All formats are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.