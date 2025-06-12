The Kinks release two tracks off upcoming compilation, 'The Journey – Part 3'

The Kinks have shared another preview from their upcoming compilation The Journey – Part 3, which focuses on the band's career with RCA/Arista from 1977 to 1984, a breakthrough for The Kinks in America.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have shared two tracks, including a live performance of "Sunny Afternoon" that was recorded at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1993.

"As far as performances go, it was a high point achievement of The Kinks," Dave Davies said of the show.

The other is a remastered version of "A Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy," which Dave called "a personal favorite." He noted it was his brother Ray Davies' "sensitive portrait of a super fan based on his impressions of different people."

The Journey – Part 3, dropping July 11, is a two-disc compilation featuring songs handpicked by Ray and Dave. It includes a disc of 11 remastered tracks and a disc featuring a never-before-released live concert from the band's archives, a recording of their July 1993 show at London's Royal Albert Hall. It will be released as a two-CD or two-LP set, and both are available for preorder now.

The compilation is a continuation of the band's 60th anniversary celebration. They previously released The Journey – Part 1 and The Journey – Part 2 in 2023.

