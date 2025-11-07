KISS announces 50th anniversary '﻿Alive!' reissue

'Alive!' 50th anniversary reissue artwork. (UMe)
By Josh Johnson

KISS has announced a reissue of their famed 1975 Alive! live album in honor of its 50th anniversary.

The super-deluxe edition boasts eight vinyl LPs featuring the original record remastered, rehearsal tracks, and bonus live recordings from 1975 shows in Davenport, Iowa; Wildwood, New Jersey; and Cleveland.

The package also includes various memorabilia, such as tour poster and programs, photos and ticket stubs.

Preorders are currently open exclusively to members of the KISS Army fan club. For more info, visit KISS' web store.

After developing a cult following with their first three records, Alive! helped KISS truly break into the mainstream. The album turned "Rock and Roll All Nite" into KISS' signature hit, and also introduced songs including "Strutter" and "Black Diamond" to wider audiences.

