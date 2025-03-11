KISS announces sixth installment of 'Off The Soundboard' live bootleg series

KISS is delving into their archives to treat their fans to another classic live performance. The rockers announced the sixth installment in their Off The Soundboard live bootleg series, which this time will focus on a classic concert from 1985.

KISS – Off The Soundboard: HemisFair Arena, San Antonio, Texas – December 3, 1985 was recorded during the band's Asylum tour, and is the first soundboard release to feature Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Eric Carr with guitarist Bruce Kulick, who joined the band in 1984.

The album features performances of new Asylum songs like "Uh! All Night" and "Tears Are Falling," along with KISS classics like "Detroit Rock City," "Rock and Roll All Night," "Lick It Up" and more.

KISS – Off The Soundboard: HemisFair Arena, San Antonio, Texas – December 3, 1985, shipping March 28, is currently available to preorder on KISS' website as a 3-LP colored vinyl set that comes with a t-shirt.

