KISS celebrates 50th anniversary with new merch collection

Sunday, February 18, marks the 50th anniversary of the release of KISS' self-titled debut album, and the band has now launched a new line of 50th anniversary merchandise to mark the occasion.

Items in the collection include a 50th anniversary limited-edition KISS picture disc with an anniversary jacket featuring the KISS logo in rhinestones, as well as a limited-edition gold nugget-colored KISS vinyl, with a 50th anniversary long-sleeve shirt.

There are also a variety of 50th anniversary T-shirts and a separate 50th anniversary jacket, along with a banner, woven blanket, wing-zipped hoodie, socks, gin tumbler set, pin set, sticker, belt buckle and more.

All items are on sale now at shopkissonline.com.

Released February 18, 1974, the band’s self-titled debut featured such future KISS classics as “Strutter,” “Black Diamond,” “Deuce” and “10,000 Years." It only sold about 75,000 copies when it was first released, but after it was rereleased in 1997 it was certified Gold by the RIAA.

