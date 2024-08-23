KISS celebrating 'Hot in the Shade' 35th anniversary with new merch collection

KISS is celebrating the 35th anniversary of their album Hot in the Shade with an all-new merch collection.

The line includes special limited-edition bundles; one features a 35th anniversary Hot in the Shade deluxe picture disc, along with a Hot in the Shade track list T-shirt, while another includes a limited-edition color vinyl with a hoodie.

The line also includes various T-shirts, a brown hoodie, tank top, hat, sunglasses and a bandana.

All are on sale now through the KISS store.

Released in October 1989, Hot in the Shade was the 15th studio album by KISS and came out during their non-makeup era. It was the final KISS album to feature drummer Eric Carr on all the songs. Carr was also featured on vocals for the song "Little Caesar," the first time since 1981's Music From The Elder that someone other than Paul Stanley or Gene Simmons handled lead vocals on a tune.

The biggest hit on the record was “Forever,” a ballad written by Stanley and Michael Bolton, which was a top 10 hit for the rockers.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.