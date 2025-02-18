KISS commemorates 50th anniversary of 'Strutter' with precious metal collectibles

KISS is commemorating the 50th anniversary of their classic track "Strutter" with a set of brand-new precious metal collectibles.

The band has teamed with Precious Sound to release both pure gold and gold-plated editions of the song, both of which feature playable grooves.

Only five copies of the pure gold edition will be available, made of 8 ounces of .999 (24-karat) pure gold and playable on a manual turntable. The A-side features the KISS logo in Swarovski crystal, with each record’s unique edition number engraved in gold, while the B-side features the original Casablanca single label in gold.

It comes in a coffee table display case made with sustainable faux leather and the KISS logo again in Swarovski crystal. It also comes with a book signed by band members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, the pen used to sign the book, a laser-engraved metal certificate of authenticity and more. It sells for $50,000.

The gold-plated version is also a limited edition, with just 500 copies made, and is also playable on a manual turntable. It comes with a silicon record mat, certificate of authenticity and more, and sells for $2,500.

Both are available for preorder now. The gold edition will ship on July 15, while the gold-plated edition will ship on Feb. 21.

“Strutter” was the opening track and third single off KISS' 1974 self-titled album, which was the band's first Gold-certified record.

