KISS’ Gene Simmons to be honored by Operation Smile

By Jill Lances

KISS rocker Gene Simmons is set to be celebrated at Operation Smile's annual Smile Fiesta gala.

Simmons will be honored with the Universal Smile Award.

Also being honored at the gala is actor Harrison Ford, who'll receive the Dr. Randy Sherman Visionary Award, named after the late founder of Operation Smile's Southern California chapter.

Operation Smile, founded in 1982, is a nonprofit that provides cleft lip and palate repair surgeries to children worldwide. Since 2022, the organization’s services have been available at 38 smile centers around the world.

The gala is set to take place June 3 at Candela La Brea in Los Angeles. Proceeds will benefit Operation Smile Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

