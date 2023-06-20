KISS’ Gene Simmons looks anything but menacing riding in little yellow cart backstage

KISS is currently on the European leg of their End of the Road Tour, and while you may think it's hard for the band members to get around in their elaborate stage wear and platform boots, it looks like at least one member of the band has figured out a way to get around that.

The British band The Wild Things is currently opening for KISS on the trek and shared a hilarious video of bassist Gene Simmons, all made up in his outfit, having some fun backstage riding around in a motorized yellow cart. A second clip has Simmons in the same cart waving at those around him like he's the queen.

The Wild Things captioned the videos, “He’s still very threatening in that tiny car,” with the voiceover adding, “Things we didn't expect to see backstage whilst on tour with KISS.”

They then added another clip that combines the two videos, set to Chamillionaire's "Ridin'."

KISS' End of the World tour hits Dresden, Germany, on June 21. A complete list of dates can be found at kissonline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.