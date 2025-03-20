KISS launch New York City walking tour to celebrate 50th anniversary of 'Dressed to Kill'

KISS has found a unique way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their third studio album Dressed to Kill.

To mark the occasion, on Saturday KISS will launch a special audio walking tour through New York City, where the band launched their career. The tour will feature audio interviews from KISS' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, as well as rock photographer Bob Gruen.

The tour will begin at West 23rd Street and 8th Avenue, the corner where Gruen shot the album’s cover, which featured KISS in bespoke suits and full makeup. The rest of the tour will feature iconic New York locations from KISS history, or KISStory as they say, including several venues where they played.

The tour can be accessed at kissonline.com, although the audio is only accessible via a mobile phone.

Released March 19, 1975, Dressed to Kill became a top 40 hit for the band and was certified Gold. It featured what would become one of their signature tunes, "Rock and Roll All Nite," although it wasn't a hit when first released. A live version, released off KISS' 1975 album Alive!, eventually went to #12 on the charts.

