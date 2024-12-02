KISS marks one-year anniversary of final show with recap video

It’s been one year since KISS played the final date of their End of the Road world tour, and they are apparently feeling nostalgic.

The band just shared an almost 20-minute video recap of the Dec. 2, 2023, show at New York's Madison Square Garden, which was their final goodbye to the road.

The clip kicks off with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons descending to the stage on platforms while playing "Detroit Rock City" as pyro goes off around them. It also features clips of them performing “Heaven’s On Fire,” “I Was Made For Lovin’ You,” “Rock and Roll All Nite” and more.

The video ends with the introduction of the “new KISS era,” with video debuting their KISS avatars.

Simmons and Stanley also shared a special message to fans to mark the anniversary.

"While it's true we stopped touring, this is not the end," Simmons said. "I wish I could tell you the amazing things that are brewing but you will soon be able to experience it beyond anything you've experienced."

Stanley added, "You're not forgotten, the 50 years aren't forgotten and the years to come will not be forgotten either."

Finally, Simmons noted, "Hang in there. KISS is forever."

KISS announced their End of the Road world tour in September 2018 following a performance on NBC's America's Got Talent. They launched the tour in January 2019 in Vancouver and wrapped it with two Madison Square Garden shows in 2023, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.



