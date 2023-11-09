KISS to offer final End of the Road tour concert as a live pay-per-view event

Bernd Thissen/picture alliance via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

The final date of KISS' End of the Road tour — and supposedly their final concert ever — will be available to fans who can't make the trek to New York's Madison Square Garden on December 2.

KISS: END OF THE ROAD will stream live worldwide exclusively on PPV.COM starting at 8 p.m. ET. It'll also be available on PPV via cable and satellite operators in the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets for the stream cost $39.99 in the U.S. and Canada, and $14.99 outside North America.

The End of the Road tour started in January of 2019. In 2021, the band predicted it would end in early 2023, but in 2023, they kept on adding shows, finally extending the trek into December.

