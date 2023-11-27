KISS’ Paul Stanley on recent flu battle: “I was wondering if it was my time”

After three postponed shows due to Paul Stanley's bout with the flu, KISS returned to the stage in Indianapolis on Saturday, November 25, and Stanley sure was glad to be back.

Footage of a Q&A with fans during soundcheck was posted to social media, showing Stanley joking, “It’s good to be standing up.”

“I’ve done shows with cracked ribs, I’ve done shows with a 102 fever,” he told the crowd, adding of his recent illness, “I was wondering if it was my time.”

Stanley's flu forced KISS to cancel shows in Canada, as well as Knoxville, Tennessee. Their next show is happening Monday, November 27, in Rosemont, Illinois, with the tour set to wrap with two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden on December 1 and 2. A complete list of dates can be found at kissonline.com.

