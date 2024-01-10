KISS’ Paul Stanley announces new art gallery appearances

Now that Paul Stanley's finished touring with KISS, he's got some free time to promote another one of his artistic endeavors – his art.

The rocker is set to premiere his latest art collection at two Wentworth Gallery locations in Florida. The collections will feature new original paintings, hand painted signature Paul Stanley Ibanez guitars, mixed media originals and more. Included in the collection are some pieces from Stanley's The Other Side exhibit, which debuted last August at The Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown, Ohio.

“I don’t really have a style other than what connects all of my pieces - which is vibrant color,” Stanley shares. “Because, to me, color is the representation of life. I view my life, on its worst day, as a miracle. I think life is amazing. And I represent it with color.”

To celebrate the new collection, Stanley will make two in-gallery appearances: Friday, February 23, at the Wentworth Gallery at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, followed by an appearance Saturday, February 24, at the Wentworth Gallery in the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, Florida.

Stanley has been creating art for decades, and actually designed and created the iconic KISS emblem. About 10 years ago he returned to painting, creating portraits and abstract work, earning tens of millions of dollars for his work.

