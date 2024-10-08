KISS’ Paul Stanley announces new art gallery appearances; teases KISS documentary

KISS’ Paul Stanley is set to make two new public appearances to promote his latest art collection.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will stop by two Wentworth Gallery locations in New Jersey: Nov. 15 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City and Nov. 16 at the Short Hills Mall in Short Hills.

The collections will feature new original paintings, hand-painted signature Paul Stanley Ibanez guitars, mixed media originals, hand-painted acrylic sculptures and more. The collection will also include three new series by Stanley: the "Black Series," "World in Chaos" and "Joy & Rebellion."

And some fans may get a chance to actually pick up a brush with the rocker. A limited number of private VIP "Painting with Paul" experiences are available, plus there's an option to visit Paul's art studio at the KISS warehouse. Those interested can contact the Wentworth Gallery for more information.

Stanley has been creating art for decades, and actually designed and created the iconic KISS emblem. About 10 years ago he returned to painting, creating portraits and abstract work, earning tens of millions of dollars for his work.

In other Paul Stanley news, the rocker may have recently let it slip that KISS is making a documentary about their End of the Road tour, which wrapped in New York in December. Stanley shared the info in a social media post next to a picture of his wife, writing, "WOW... My beautiful wife Erin being interviewed today for a five-part documentary on our final tour. I'm blessed." No other info about the doc was revealed.

