KISS shares fan-curated You Never Forget Your First KISS Valentine's Day playlist

KISS wants to help all the couples out there get in the lovin' mood this Valentine's Day.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just released a new fan-curated playlist to Spotify and YouTube for the romantic holiday, titled You Never Forget Your First KISS.

The new playlist was created by longtime KISS superfan Lori Georgevich, KISS' unofficial "Rose Girl" for the past 40 years, given that name because whenever she attends a show she hands Paul Stanley a rose during "Rock and Roll All Nite."

Georgevich’s playlist includes such songs as “I Was Made For Lovin’ You,” “Forever” and "Anything For My Baby," all representing some of her “first” KISS memories, like the first song she heard, her first KISS album, her first concert and more.

Georgevich has been a fan since her teen years and even met her husband because of their shared love of the band. Their wedding was KISS themed and included band member Eric Singer as a guest.

This is the second fan-curated playlist the band has shared. The first, Hidden Hits, was created by superfan Matt Porter.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.