Las Vegas governor wants AC/DC for Super Bowl halftime show

With the Super Bowl happening at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next year, some fans may be expecting added glitz to the halftime show. But if Nevada's governor had his way, there’d be more pyro than sparkle.

The NFL and Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee press conference was held August 23, and according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gov. Joe Lombardo had one band in mind as the halftime show headliner.

"AC/DC!" he declared. "I was going to yell it out ... But yeah, I'm serious. Bring 'em back."

So far there's been no definitive news about which artist will headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime, but AC/DC hasn't been mentioned in the speculation. The last time a rock act headlined the halftime show was in 2010, when The Who performed.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place February 11, and the halftime performer is expected to be announced this fall.

As for AC/DC, if Lombardo really wants to see them all he has to do is head to California in October. They are due to headline PowerTrip in Indio, California, with Brian Johnson returning to his frontman duties after sitting out of their last tour due to hearing issues.

PowerTrip will be held October 6-8, with the lineup also featuring Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Tool, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest.

