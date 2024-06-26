The late Bon Scott’s 78th﻿ birthday to be celebrated with tribute concert & more

Tickets are on sale now.
And that's not the only way Bon's 78th birthday is being marked. There will also be some new and unique merchandise fans can get their hands on, including two new and registered Bon Scott tartans that will be used for signature flannel shirts from Dixxon Flannel Company and made-to-order kilts, vests, pants and more from Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers.
Plus there will soon be new Bon Scott figurines from Knucklebonz and Super7, based on Bon's look during AC/DC's 1979 Highway to Hell tour.
More info on the Bon Scott birthday celebration can be found at bonscottofficial.com.
