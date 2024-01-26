On late dad's birthday, Wolfgang Van Halen announces new signature guitar

January 26 is the late Eddie Van Halen's birthday, and his son, Wolfgang Van Halen, is paying tribute to him by unveiling his new signature guitar: the EVH SA-126.

On X, formerly Twitter, Wolf writes, "It's an honor to finally and officially introduce (on the perfect day, no less) the EVH SA-126. I am so proud of this instrument and the incredible team that has been working on it for years. It will be available in 4 colors and you can get your hands on it this May."

The instrument comes from the EVH Brand, which Eddie Van Halen created in 2005 in partnership with Fender. The semi-hollow bodied guitar was road tested over the past two years while Wolfgang was touring with Mammoth WVH.

Wolf says in a statement, "I wanted to do my own thing and that’s how I gravitated towards semi-hollow bodies and how it became my core sound ... the goal was to put together a guitar that didn’t exist yet."

There are two different models of the EVH SA-126: One costs $1800; the other costs $1900.

Wolf also posted a birthday tribute to his late father, writing, "I wish you were here so I could give you a big hug, go to dinner, celebrate it with you and make a dumb joke about it being your 69th birthday ...I miss hearing you laugh. I miss laughing with you. It's the little things."

He added, "I'll do my best to keep a smile on my face and think of you today. But then again, that's not very different than any other day so far without you. I love and miss you more than you could ever possibly know. Happy Birthday, Pop."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.