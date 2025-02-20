The late Phil Lesh to get street named after him in Port Chester, New York

The late Phil Lesh is being honored with his very own street in Port Chester, New York.

The corner of Westchester Avenue and Broad Street, right outside the historic Capitol Theatre, will be renamed Phil Lesh Lane on March 14, which would have been the Grateful Dead bassist's 85th birthday.

Lesh has a strong connection to the Capitol Theatre. Following its reopening in 2012 he played 106 performances at the venue, several of them either on or around his birthday. And between 1970 and 1971 he played 18 shows there with the Grateful Dead.

"The Lesh Family is so honored that the many magical nights that Phil spent at The Cap will be commemorated with Phil Lesh Lane," says Phil's son Grahame Lesh. "Phil loved The Cap and the entire community that came to his shows here, and our whole family will always feel the love that reflected back to him and all of us."

The street dedication is set to take place at 4 p.m. and will be followed by a four-night celebration in honor of Lesh at the Capitol Theatre, hosted by Grahame and Lesh's grandson Levi, along with an all-star lineup of guests including Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes and Dead & Company's Oteil Burbridge. A complete lineup for each show can be found at thecapitoltheatre.com.

