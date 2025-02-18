Layne Staley's journals to be released as new book; Alice in Chains add headlining dates

The journals of late Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley are being released in a new book.

This Angry Pen is due out Nov. 11, according to the distributor's website. It includes "never-before-seen poetry, raw handwritten lyrics, intimate scribblings, and heartfelt notes" by Staley, "offering a glimpse into the mind of a musical genius who defined a generation," the description reads.

A founding member of AiC, Staley sang on the band's first three albums — 1990's Facelift, 1992's Dirt and 1995's self-titled release — before his death in 2002. Alice reformed in 2005, and new vocalist William DuVall joined in 2006.

Staley isn't the first grunge icon to have his personal writings posthumously turned into a book. Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's Journals was published in 2002, eight years after his death in 1994.

In other Alice in Chains news, the band has announced a trio of headlining dates in between their spring festival gigs. The shows take place May 8 in Uncasville, Connecticut, May 13 in Nashville and May 15 in Dothan, Alabama.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. For all ticket info, visit AliceinChains.com.

