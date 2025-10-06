Learn to fly: Dave Grohl goes bird-watching on Foo Fighters' tour of Asia

ABC NEWS Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters. (ABC/Travis Bell) (Travis Bell/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters have met a few new feathered friends while on tour in Asia.

The band has posted a video on Instagram of Dave Grohl narrating footage of different birds he's seen during the ongoing tour.

"So great meeting our new fans!!!" the post's caption reads. It also tags National Geographic -- maybe if this music thing doesn't work out, Grohl can start another career as a nature documentarian.

Foo Fighters' tour of Asia continues Tuesday in Tokyo. The trek follows a recent run of pop-up last-minute U.S. dates, which marked the Foos' first with new drummer Ilan Rubin.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!