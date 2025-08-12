Led Zeppelin shares remastered ‘Houses of the Holy’ from 'Physical Graffiti' 50th anniversary release

Led Zeppelin has shared a remastered version of their track "Houses of the Holy," which will be part of the upcoming 50th anniversary celebration of their classic album Physical Graffiti.

"Houses of the Holy" is one of several remastered Physical Graffiti tracks Led Zeppelin has recently posted on their official YouTube page. They previously shared "In My Time of Dying," "The Rover" and "Custard Pie."

Led Zeppelin announced in July they will mark the album's anniversary with the release of a new live EP, titled Live EP. It will feature performances of four songs: "In My Time of Dying" and "Trampled Underfoot," both recorded live at London's Earls Court in 1975; and "Sick Again" and "Kashmir," both recorded at the Knebworth Festival in England in 1979.

The remastered songs are part of an updated release of 2015's three-LP Physical Graffiti Deluxe Edition, which includes the remastered version of the album, a bonus album featuring rough mixes and early versions of songs, and a new replica Physical Graffiti poster.

Both releases are due out Sept. 12 and are available for preorder now.

Physical Graffiti, released on Feb. 24, 1975, was Led Zeppelin's first album to be released under their Swan Song Records label. The record, produced by Jimmy Page, spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was the first album to go Platinum from preorders alone and has since been certified 17-times Platinum in the U.S.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.