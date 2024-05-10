Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page pays tribute to Steve Albini

"I was very sad to hear of Steve Albini's passing this week," Page wrote on Instagram, mentioning that he and his Led Zeppelin bandmate Robert Plant worked with Albini on the 1997 album Walking in Clarksdale. He noted it's "a record I'm still really proud of."
Walking in Clarksdale was the only studio album Page and Plant released together following the breakup of Led Zeppelin. It debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, with the single "Most High," winning the 1999 Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance.
Page described Albini as "passionate and knowledgable (sic)," calling out his work on Nirvana's third album In Utero, as well as with bands like the Pixies and Bush.
