Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page pays tribute to Duane Eddy

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has paid tribute to guitar great Duane Eddy, who passed away Tuesday, April 30, at the age of 86.

In a post on Instagram, Page writes about the first time he saw Eddy perform at the Granada in Kingston in November 1963 and the first time they chatted on the radio in 2011, during a tribute to guitar pioneer Les Paul.

"More recently, in 2018, I had the chance to meet Duane and his wife as he performed at the London Palladium alongside Richard Hawley," Page shared. "He was introduced to the stage that night by Whispering Bob Harris and it was a pleasure to get the chance to meet him: he was such a lovely man."



Page noted, "Duane Eddy twanged the thang in the late 50s and 60s and you can hear his character sound appearing throughout the decades of popular music. He will be missed and my thoughts are with his family. RIP, Duane."

Other artists who've paid tribute to Eddy include John Fogerty, who called him "a hero and HUGE inspiration to me," and Randy Bachman, who called Eddy "an incredible inspiration to me as a young guitarist."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.