Lemmy's ashes to be enshrined at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival

Motorhead Perform At Wembley Arena In London Burak Cingi/Redferns via Getty Images (Burak Cingi/Redferns via Getty Images)

The ashes of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister will be enshrined at Germany's upcoming Wacken Open Air festival.

The ceremony, taking place August 2, will be led by surviving Motörhead members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee.

"Wacken was one of Lemmy's dearest homes and we're delighted he has a place here forever," says Motörhead manager Todd Singerman. "He was a man of the people, and as such, he 'lived' in many places worldwide."

Singerman adds, "It's our aim to allow him to rest permanently in all his 'homes' globally, and allow his fans worldwide to have a place close to them where they can both pay respects and celebrate his enormous continuing legacy and influence."

In 2022, France's Hellfest unveiled a giant statue of Lemmy, which also had a portion of his ashes enshrined in it.

Lemmy died in 2015 at age 70. While Motörhead effectively ended upon Lemmy's passing, a number of archival pieces have been released over the past few years, the most recent being Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07, which dropped in June.

