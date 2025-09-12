Lenny Kravitz celebrating 30th anniversary of 'Circus' with deluxe digital release

Lenny Kravitz's fourth studio album, Circus, is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, the rocker is set to release a digital deluxe edition of the album.

"Circus was a pivotal and incredibly dynamic time in my life," says Lenny. "My experiences were expanding in so many directions which directly influenced the music."

Dropping Sept. 19, Circus (Digital Deluxe Edition) will feature 13 bonus tracks that were previously unavailable for streaming. Included among the bonus material is a previously unreleased acoustic version of the album's title track and a trio of songs — "Another Life," "Confused" and "Is It Me, Is It You?" — that were previously only available on a limited-edition 10-inch EP and the 2018 vinyl pressing of the album.

The reissue also features nine live recordings, including performances of non-Circus hits "Are You Gonna Go My Way," "Let Love Rule" and "Always on the Run."

Circus (Digital Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

Released Sept. 12, 1995, Circus peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, becoming Kravitz's first top-10 album in the U.S. It also hit #5 in the U.K.

