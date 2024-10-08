Lenny Kravitz gives fans a tour of the Brooklyn neighborhood where he grew up

Back in September, Lenny took fans to the apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side where he lived with his parents, and now he's giving folks a tour of Bed-Stuy Brooklyn.
"Here we are in Bed-Stuy Brooklyn on the corner of Troop and Kosciusko," he says in a new video posted to social media, panning the camera to a home where he says he grew up with his grandparents.
Next up, Kravitz is getting ready to head to Las Vegas. His five-night Blue Electric Light residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM kicks off Oct. 18. A complete list of dates can be found at lennykravitz.com.
