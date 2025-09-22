Lenny Kravitz makes surprise appearance at Dua Lipa’s New York concert

Lenny Kravitz was a special guest at Dua Lipa’s Sunday night concert at New York's Madison Square Garden.

"When I go back to thinking about New York artists, and artists and music that shaped my life, I think about this one song in particular that really helped me fall in love with music," Dua told the crowd during her introduction of Kravitz.

"New York’s just got such an unbelievably cool energy. But the artist that sings this song, I'm afraid to say, might be a little cooler," she added. "And he’s here tonight. For a treat for our last night in New York City — don’t say I don’t do anything nice for you guys — New York, give it up for New York’s very own Lenny Kravitz!"

Kravitz joined Dua for a performance of his track "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over," from his second studio album, 1991's Mama Said.

And Lenny wasn’t the only special guest Dua brought out during her shows in New York. On Saturday she was joined by legendary guitarist and producer Nile Rodgers of the band CHIC for a run-through of that group's signature song, "Le Freak."

Dua shared video of her performances with Lenny and Nile on her Instagram Story but you can find footage of both on YouTube, as well.

Kravitz's next show will be at the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at LennyKravitz.com.

