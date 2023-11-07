Lenny Kravitz, Patti Smith, Keith Richards, Bruce Springsteen and more contribute to new Bob Marley book

'Rebel Music: Bob Marley & Roots Reggae' © Kate Simon

By Andrea Dresdale

A new book called Rebel Music: Bob Marley & Roots Reggae, in stores November 7, features contributions from Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Lenny Kravitz, Paul Simon, Keith Richards and more.

The book comes from photographer Kate Simon, who met Bob Marley in 1975 and gained unprecedented access to him, his band and his fellow reggae stars. Originally released in 2004 in a sold-out limited edition, this marks the first time Rebel Music: Bob Marley & Roots Reggae has been widely available.

Patti Smith wrote the intro for the book, Kravitz wrote the foreword, and Richards wrote the afterword. Other artists' contributions come in the form of essays or paragraphs, included alongside the more than 400 photographs Simon took of Marley and his circle.

Kravitz writes that Marley was "raw, powerful, vulnerable" and "a genius without pretense," while Smith says he "kept his spiritual sense intact, even at the height of public acclaim" and "set an example for the rest of the world."

Richards adds that Marley "never got over" discovering reggae in Jamaica in 1972, and Bruce writes, "He filled your spirit, made you dance and sharpened your thoughts." Bob Marley & the Wailers opened for Springsteen in 1973.

Visit MarleyBook.com for more information on the book.

