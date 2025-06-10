Lenny Kravitz pays musical tribute to Sly Stone

ABC/Randy Holmes
By Jill Lances

Lenny Kravitz has paid musical tribute to Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sly Stone, frontman of the legendary group Sly and the Family Stone, whose death was announced Monday. He was 82.

Kravitz shared video on Instagram of him playing guitar to Sly and the Family Stone's classic track "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)," captioning the post, "GOOD MORNING and THANK YOU SLY."

Kravitz had previously shared a tribute to Sly on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the musician with the caption “Sly FOREVER.”

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger also paid tribute, sharing a photo and writing, "Thanks for the inspirational music Sly."

Other rockers who remembered Stone on social media include KISS' Paul Stanley, Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes, E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt and Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Randy Bachman.

