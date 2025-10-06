Lenny Kravitz to star in Sunday Night Basketball intro

Basketball fans are going to be seeing a lot of Lenny Kravitz.

The "Let Love Rule" rocker is set to star in NBC's Sunday Night Basketball intro, which debuts Feb. 1 on NBC and Peacock.

"I have been a fan of basketball and the NBA since I was a kid,” Kravitz shares. “I am happy to be invited to take part with NBC Sports and the NBA, and I celebrate their support of sports, music, and culture. I am looking forward to this special moment."

"A global icon with unmatched style and passion, Lenny is the perfect artist to set the tone for coverage of the biggest game of the week every Sunday night," Tripp Dixon, NBC Sports' creative director, says. "As a fresh addition to our Sunday Night franchise, we're excited for our Sunday Night Basketball anthem to capture the energy and spirit of the league, and with a superstar like Lenny at its foundation, we can't wait for fans everywhere to see what we've cooked up."

Next up, Lenny is set to perform at the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival on Oct. 24. He then launches a tour of Australia and New Zealand Nov. 15 in Auckland. A complete list of dates can be found at LennyKravitz.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.