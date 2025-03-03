Lenny Kravitz stars in new YSL Beauty fragrance campaign

Lenny Kravitz is featured in a new campaign for YSL Beauty's fragrance Y Le Parfum.

Lenny is seen in the clip walking onstage, shirtless of course, then it cuts to a snake slithering near his neck, before he straps on a guitar and takes the stage in front of a group of fans.

“Your path to success begins when you embrace your why,” Lenny says in the clip. “When you master your passion and dare to show why.”

The brand teases the scent in an Instagram post by asking, "What happens when fresh midnight pine accord meets sensual fir balsam?"

This isn’t the first time Lenny has appeared in a campaign for YSL Beauty. In fact, he’s been the global ambassador for its fragrance since 2020.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.