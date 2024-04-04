Lenny Kravitz teases video for latest single, “Human”

Lenny Kravitz is giving fans a sneak peek at the music video for his latest single, "Human," which is set to debut Friday, April 5, at 12 p.m. ET.

The rocker shared a brief snippet of the clip on social media, which sees various people with their heads buried in their phones. The camera then cuts to a bus rider on his phone, before a phone is suddenly thrown through the window of the vehicle. That's followed by a quick shot of a shirtless Kravitz showing off his chiseled abs.

"Human" is the second single from Lenny's upcoming album, Blue Electric Light, which comes out May 24. The album is available for preorder now.

Lenny is getting ready to hit the road in support of the album this summer. He kicks off a European tour in Hamburg, Germany, on June 23. So far, no U.S. tour dates have been announced. A complete list of shows can be found at lennykravitz.com.

