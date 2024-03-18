Lenny Kravitz wows with shirtless photo on Instagram

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Jill Lances
Lenny Kravitz has a lot of folks thirstin’ on Instagram.

The 59-year-old rocker shared a shirtless photo on social media, showing off his ridiculously chiseled abs as he bathed in the warmth of the sun. He captioned the photo, "Standing in love and gratitude."

The photo prompted a response from actor Channing Tatum, who is engaged to the rocker’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz, and is known for having similarly impressive abs. “Jesus Christmas Lenny wtf you’re gonna hurt someone on this platform. Hahaha,” he commented.
And he wasn’t the only one impressed. Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland commented, “And just like…..I’m headed to the gym!!!” Actress Rosario Dawson added, “Just blessing the sun with your shine.”

Kravitz is set to release his new album, Blue Electric Light, on May 24. He's also nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. Inductees will be announced in late April, with the induction ceremony set to take place this fall in Cleveland.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

