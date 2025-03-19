Lenny Kravitz, ZZ Top set for Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now festival

Lenny Kravitz and ZZ Top are among the artists booked to play this year's Sea.Hear.Now festival, happening Sept. 13-14 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

ZZ Top is on the bill for Sept. 13, which will be headlined by Hozier and also feature UB40, Alabama Shakes, Trombone Shorty and LCD Soundsystem. Lenny will play Sept. 14, which features headliners blink-182, along with 4 Non Blondes, Sublime, TV on the Radio and Public Enemy.

A ticket presale kicks off Friday at 10 a.m. ET, with any remaining tickets going on sale to the general public starting at 11 a.m. ET. A complete lineup can be found at seahearnowfestival.com.

Sea.Hear.Now launched in 2018. Last year's festival was headlined by New Jersey's own Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

