Lenny Kravitz explains the reason for his leather pants workout

Lenny Kravitz recently went viral with an Instagram post that showed him lifting weights in boots and leather pants. While you may have thought he was doing it just for the social media post, it turns out that's actually his normal workout attire.

"I'm always working out in leather pants or jeans and boots and whatever — if I'm not doing cardio," Kravitz tells Variety. "If I'm doing cardio, obviously I'm going to wear sweats because I'm going to be sweating all over the place. But if I'm lifting weights, I don't sweat so much."

As for why he wears leather for his workout, it seems Kravitz doesn't see the point in wasting time changing.

"I'm coming from somewhere or I'm going somewhere. And I just don't care. I'm gonna pop in, I've got 45 minutes, we're gonna hit it and I'm gonna go run to where I'm going,” the 59-year-old rocker says. “So I don't do it for effect. I didn't do that to be like, 'Oh, let me be just so different and wear leather pants and glasses.' No, it's just me walking in off the street.”

As for critics who blasted his choice of gym wear, Kravitz doesn’t pay them any attention.

“I know what I'm doing. And my trainer knows what he's doing. And I know my body and what my body does and what it can do and how it feels and it's all good,” he says. “I trained with elite athletes, I trained with football players, NFL and NBA stars. I trained with MLB stars, wrestlers, boxers. I've played with them all. I won't mention names, but they're all people you would know. And they'll tell you I train very seriously."

