Lindsay Buckingham & Stevie Nicks’ 'Buckingham Nicks' album reimagined by Andrew Bird, Madison Cunningham

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks' pre-Fleetwood Mac album Buckingham Nicks has been reimagined by musicians Andrew Bird and Madison Cunningham.
The pair is set to release a full covers album, titled Cunningham Bird, featuring their take on the record, using the exact sequencing of the original release.
The duo has already shared two singles from the record, "Crying in the Night" and "Crystal," which are available now via streaming services.
Released in September 1973, Buckingham Nicks was the only studio album from the two future Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. A little over a year after the album's release the pair was asked by Mick Fleetwood to join Fleetwood Mac.
Cunningham Bird will be released digitally on Oct. 18, and on vinyl and CD Dec. 13. It is available for preorder now.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.