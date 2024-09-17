Lindsay Buckingham & Stevie Nicks’ 'Buckingham Nicks' album reimagined by Andrew Bird, Madison Cunningham

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks' pre-Fleetwood Mac album Buckingham Nicks has been reimagined by musicians Andrew Bird and Madison Cunningham.

The pair is set to release a full covers album, titled Cunningham Bird, featuring their take on the record, using the exact sequencing of the original release.

“It's hard to listen to Buckingham Nicks' 1973 debut album without trying to imagine it as a prequel to Fleetwood Mac's legend,” Bird shares. “It's hard to listen to this album period, as it's out-of-print and not available on any streaming services. Yet it's that youthful ambition and overindulgence that make it fascinating.”

He adds, “The best reason to cover anyone is that little part of you that thinks you might do it better. This album epitomizes excess and confidence, and it only made sense to embody that spirit ourselves. The confidence, that is, to mess with an iconic, if underrated gem.”

The duo has already shared two singles from the record, "Crying in the Night" and "Crystal," which are available now via streaming services.

Released in September 1973, Buckingham Nicks was the only studio album from the two future Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. A little over a year after the album's release the pair was asked by Mick Fleetwood to join Fleetwood Mac.

Cunningham Bird will be released digitally on Oct. 18, and on vinyl and CD Dec. 13. It is available for preorder now.

